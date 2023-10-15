Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $188.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.95 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average is $185.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.