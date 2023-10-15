Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 336.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,482 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 14.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 109.4% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 26,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.