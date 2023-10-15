Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after purchasing an additional 171,350 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,746,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $215.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.48 and its 200 day moving average is $233.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $205.68 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.