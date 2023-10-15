Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 100 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $125.97 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

