Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

