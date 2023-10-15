Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,181 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.