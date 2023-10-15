Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 169 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $439.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.90 and a 12-month high of $445.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

