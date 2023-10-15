Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 578 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $566.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $555.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

