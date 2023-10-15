Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 884 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $248.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

