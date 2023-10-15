Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.38 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.62.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.