Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,138. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.