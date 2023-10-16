10,000 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 995,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.16 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

