111,681 Shares in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. Invesco Building & Construction ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 2.52% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 539.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 75,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

PKB traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 10,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,459. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

