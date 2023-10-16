1,350 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 281,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

