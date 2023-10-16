1,372 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.09. The company had a trading volume of 645,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,089. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.52.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

