13,787 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CLSA raised their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

