156,780 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GDX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,680. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

