16,435 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

