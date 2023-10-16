1,885 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE JBL traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $138.85. 379,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,737. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,247 shares of company stock valued at $23,258,517. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

