228,318 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 3.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. 3,544,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,913,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.