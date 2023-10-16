2,490 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

