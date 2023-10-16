27,183 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,493. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.