2,947 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

