401,549 Shares in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,000. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.05% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:FYLD traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $23.65. 28,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $214.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

