4,110 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 9,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,253. The company has a market cap of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

