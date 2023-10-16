42,074 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after buying an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.48. 1,739,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,019. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

