46,962 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 156,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $94.98 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

