5,088 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

