8,000 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

