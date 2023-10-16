809 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.19. 256,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average is $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

