859 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APD traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $288.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.70 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

