89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

89bio Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $575.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 50.0% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

