900 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 242.2% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC traded up $9.05 on Monday, hitting $209.99. The stock had a trading volume of 638,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,656. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

