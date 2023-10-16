961 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.47.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,251. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.24 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.