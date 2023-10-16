A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.46% of A. O. Smith worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.26 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

About A. O. Smith



A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

