AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,358.0 days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IDTVF remained flat at $25.43 during trading hours on Monday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.48.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
