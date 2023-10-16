AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $6,686,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.00. 825,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,300. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

