AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,189. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

