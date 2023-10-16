Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.23

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 552525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,303,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,246,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,303,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,246,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,333 shares of company stock worth $17,759,185. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

