accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $551.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 551 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 583.64 ($7.14), with a volume of 33464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 673.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 708.45. The stock has a market cap of £244.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.71) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150 ($3,855.57). Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

