Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 3.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 4,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 661,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $626.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.