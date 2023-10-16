Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 198.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,757. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $630.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.