Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at $94,339,595.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at $94,339,595.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

