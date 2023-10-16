Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,944 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,698,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,537,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

