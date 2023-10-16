Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.60. 146,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,557. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of C$93.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.1771845 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

