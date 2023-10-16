Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

AEG stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 218.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $82,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

