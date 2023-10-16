Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $76.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.36.
AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
AFL stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. Aflac has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $81.01.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
