Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 739,178 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 257,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.14. 851,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

