Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

ORCL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.83. 2,811,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

