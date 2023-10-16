Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,993,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $249.57. The stock had a trading volume of 385,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average of $230.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

